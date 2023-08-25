British girl, 15, ‘is raped by 16-year-old tourist’ on Greek island

This is breaking news. More soon…

A 15-year-old British girl was allegedly raped by an Italian tourist on the Greek island of Halki.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the alleged suspect, believed to be a 16-year-old Italian who was on holiday on the island, west of Rhodes.

The alleged attack reportedly took place early Wednesday morning in the Pondamos area of ​​the island.

The girl says she was raped between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. by the Italian tourist.

Following the alleged assault, the young Briton went to a doctor with her mother, 55, prompting the doctor to contact the police.

With the help of the doctor and the presence of his mother, the police examined the 15-year-old child, Greek newspaper Dimokratiki reported. There was no pediatrician available on the island to provide further care.

Police have now reportedly obtained a series of witness statements as they continue their urgent search for the 16-year-old Italian.