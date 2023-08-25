WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
15-year-old Briton ‘is raped by 16-year-old tourist’ on Greek island
This is breaking news. More soon…
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A 15-year-old British girl was allegedly raped by an Italian tourist on the Greek island of Halki.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the alleged suspect, believed to be a 16-year-old Italian who was on holiday on the island, west of Rhodes.
The alleged attack reportedly took place early Wednesday morning in the Pondamos area of the island.
The girl says she was raped between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. by the Italian tourist.
Following the alleged assault, the young Briton went to a doctor with her mother, 55, prompting the doctor to contact the police.
With the help of the doctor and the presence of his mother, the police examined the 15-year-old child, Greek newspaper Dimokratiki reported. There was no pediatrician available on the island to provide further care.
Police have now reportedly obtained a series of witness statements as they continue their urgent search for the 16-year-old Italian.
A 15-year-old British girl was allegedly raped by an Italian tourist on the Greek island of Halki (pictured)
British girl, 15, ‘is raped by 16-year-old tourist’ on Greek island