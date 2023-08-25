Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Sudan conflict ‘threatens to consume entire country’, says UN aid chief

    By

    Aug 25, 2023

    NNA – The conflict between the army under Generalnbsp;Abdel Fattah al-Burhannbsp;and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo broke out on April 15.

    quot;The war innbsp;Sudannbsp;is fuelling anbsp;humanitarian emergencynbsp;of epic proportions,quot; said Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

    quot;This viral conflict — and thenbsp;hunger, disease andnbsp;displacementnbsp;left in its wake — now threatens to consume the entire country.quot;

    Conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location amp; Event Data project say nearly 5,000 people have been killed.

    But the battles have prevented the recovery of the bodies of many others thought to have died.

    In the four months since fighting broke out, more than 4.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes, according tonbsp;UNfigures.

    quot;The longer the fighting continues, the more devastating its impact. Some places have already run out of food,quot; Griffiths#39; statement said.

    quot;Hundreds of thousands of children are severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death if left untreated.quot;

    The UN official said that in Kadugli, in South Kordofan state, quot;food stocks have been fully depleted, as clashes and road blockages prevent aid workers from reaching the hungry.quot;–AFP

