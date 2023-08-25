Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Health Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss joint projects aimed at supporting health sector

    By

    Aug 25, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, on Friday welcomed Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, with whom he discussed joint projects aimed at supporting the health sector.

    Ambassador Barnes briefed the Minister of Health on a new project funded by the Australian State to train medical personnel specializing in the treatment of children.

    For his part, the Minister appreciated the initiative of the Australian State, thanking the Australian Ambassador for the continuous support to the Ministry of Health in several joint projects.

