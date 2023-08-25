I’m a member of the King’s Guard – this is what I’m supposed to do if I’m going to pass out

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A royal guard from King Charles has candidly revealed the finer details of his widely speculated role on Reddit.

The UK-based Guard – who, for security reasons, remained anonymous – exposed the myths surrounding the prestigious post on Reddit in 2022.

Posting to the r/IAmI subreddit, the Guard offered to answer any burning questions anyone has about the King’s protection work – while reminding users that confidential information cannot be leaked.

THE job received an overwhelming response from curious Royal fans, amassing 11,000 upvotes and 2,500 comments in total.

The guard – whose username is u/QueensGuard62 on the social news site – answered a variety of questions, from protocol when a guard passes out to what happens when they have to use the bathroom.

A King’s Guard has answered a variety of questions on Reddit posed by curious Royal fans: from protocol when a guard passes out to what happens when they have to use the toilet (Picture: Getty)

Stating that there is “lots of misinformation and myths” about the royal role, the Guard wrote: “I would love to answer any updated questions anyone has about us!

” (Obviously no confidential information can be disclosed, I will still comment, I will just let you know that I can not share). For security reasons, I will not share my social networks or my photos of my face .

Thousands of queries poured in from people asking what has generally been on the public mind for many years – such as royal protocol – as well as questions about the finer details of the job.

In response to a question about “keeping a straight face” while on duty, the guard said, “Despite popular belief, we don’t do laughter training, we’re just supposed to keep going and be professional.”

“If you smile you won’t be fined hundreds of pounds or fired or anything else, you’ll get a few scoldings before any major action.”

The Guard then revealed how she acquired the coveted position, explaining that she first had to undergo training at the Infantry Training Center in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

The intensive course includes sparring, bare knuckle and sparring training, as well as boxing and martial arts. If you work alongside the police, more specific training is provided.

Once passed, many “tough tests” are imposed, while being fit, flawless in exercise, and in uniform at all times is required to get the job.

Referring to one of the most common questions about what a guard should do when feeling ill or fainting, the guard said, “If I can’t continue with my duty and it’s a security risk or I’m really going to die, I’m just going to radio and find a replacement.

The protocol behind fainting or feeling faint is a bit more complex. The Guard wrote: “It gets extremely hard when it’s hot and people faint.

“If they tell someone ahead of time they will be taken to the palace, otherwise they will just be watched by my police until someone can catch them, and that can happen more often than you do. think so.”

In the event that you need to use the toilet and can’t hold it while on duty, the guard confirmed that it’s likely you’ll just have to pee yourself.

They said, “Normally we’re good at going to the bathroom just before we take our shift and we’re ok with how long the shift is, if it’s really bad and you’re pissing off then you’re pissing off .” yourself, but you might have to put those pants back on in a few hours.

So what is really the proper etiquette behind wanting to take a picture next to the guards? The guard confirmed, “I’m more inclined to pose for a picture if someone asks me, even if I can’t answer. »

“I sometimes give a little nod to show I’m friendly, if someone’s a nuisance I might shoot the shot.”

The Guard goes on to define what constitutes the pros and cons of this role, saying, “The pros can be that you see ‘cool’ things and go places, see people and do things. things that the public cannot.

“I guess the downsides would be that you’re based in London doing on-call duty, if you live in Scotland for example it’s expensive to come home for a weekend or annual leave.”

In 2022, FIVE soldiers passed out while on duty as 20C temperatures appeared to take a toll on guards outside St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving for the late queen.