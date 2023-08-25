David de Gea and Iker Casillas rip into ’embarrassing’ Luis Rubiales after his astonishing press conference where he refuses to resign over ‘kiss-gate’… with ex-Man United star claiming his ‘ears are bleeding’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Spain’s stars then and now have reacted on social media to Luis Rubiales’ refusal to resign as FA president following his offensive behavior at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales sparked outrage when he kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips as she collected her medal after her side’s 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup final.

The Spaniard was also shown grabbing his crotch in footage as he stood close to Spain’s Queen Lerizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

Rubiales has since refused to step down as president of the Spanish Football Federation, accusing ‘false feminism’ of ‘social murder’ against him.

In reaction to this strange press conference, Spanish goalkeepers David de Gea and Iker Casillas attacked Rubiales.

Listening to the Spanish FA president refuse to step down, former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea wrote: “My ears are bleeding.”

This was backed up by Real Madrid and Spain legend Casillas, who blasted Rubiales, calling him ’embarrassing’ before going on to say: ‘We should spend these 5 days talking about our daughters!’

“From the joy they have given us all!” Brag about a title that we didn’t have in women’s football but…’

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias said he was ‘freaking out’ after watching the press conference.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin joined the critics and wrote on Instagram: “Narcissists never believe they have made a mistake, they are capable of lying, manipulating the truth and making people feel guilty. the victim in order to maintain their power”. on others.

Journalist Guillem Balague added on the subject by declaring on Twitter: “Against all the reports, against the advice of his relatives, against the will of the government (which will now attack him), Rubiales even surprises his circle closed and insists he will not resign.

‘Awkward, his explanations are out of date (he says he kissed Jenni when he was her daughter).

“He will have to be expelled.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas followed up by calling Rubiales a liar in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“I must admit that it was very difficult to explain what happened with Luis Rubiales during these years,” he wrote.

“I have the feeling that many people, until now, have not understood what members of the football community have to go through with him as president of the RFEF.

“The misogynistic gestures, rude expressions, protocol disaster and insults of this latest global embarrassment come as no surprise and have a clear history that should have prevented a new victim (who should not be the center of attention) .

“Insults, bravado, blackmail, threats, espionage and persecution, fraudulent use of federative bodies, we have suffered and have denounced many of them: men’s and women’s professional football, futsal, amateur football clubs, football associations, presidents of territories, presidents higher authorities. Sports Council, integrity directors, ministers, referees, players… The list of women and men harmed by Luis Rubiales in these years is too long and it must stop.

Spain’s second deputy prime minister criticized Rubiales on Twitter

“Rubiales had better lie and present myself as a conspirator to hide in a false equidistance and to distance himself from his scandals and his excesses. Nothing could be further from reality. Although the trick rude victimization has worked too many times, this time continuing to try it is just ridiculous, it is impossible to attribute his misogynistic and despicable behavior to any senseless conspiracy as the damage to the reputation of the whole of Spanish football is already inevitable.

This proposal was backed by Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s second deputy prime minister, who urged Rubiales to resign saying: “Mr Rubiales still doesn’t know where he is or what he has done. It’s not up to par.

“You should resign now and spare us this embarrassment.”

It remains to be seen whether this reaction will play a role in the decision that will be made, Rubiales having made it clear that he has no intention of resigning on his own.