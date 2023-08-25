Putin issues a decree requiring members of armed groups to swear an oath

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday, signed a decree obliging members of irregular armed groups to take oath similar to army soldiers, two days after the announcement of the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash near Moscow.

According to the text of the decree published by the Russian government#39;s website and reported by quot;AFPquot;, said members are required to pledge quot;loyaltyquot; to Russianbsp;and quot;strictly comply with the orders of commanders and (higher-ranking) officialsquot;.nbsp;This decree comes two months after Wagner#39;s quot;rebellionquot; led by Prigozhin against the Russian military leadership.

=======L.Y.