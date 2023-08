NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Friday cabled Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani, offering condolences on the passing of his daughter and a number of his family members in a traffic accident on the holy Najaf road after returning from the burial ceremony of Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani#39;s father.

