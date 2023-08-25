Planned Parenthood to offer free vasectomies to uninsured young men in mobile van called ‘The Nutcracker’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Planned Parenthood offers free vasectomies to uninsured young men, though the procedure may not be as reversible as you think.

In October, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwestern Missouri Area (PPSLR) will perform 100 free vasectomies for uninsured and underinsured patients in honor of World Vasectomy Day at three of its Site (s.

This is the third year that PPSLR has offered vasectomies, a 20 to 30 minute surgery performed by a doctor that blocks small tubes called vas deferens in the scrotum to prevent sperm from leaving a man’s body and cause pregnancy.

Forty appointments will be available at Central West End Health Center in St Louis on October 19. Thirty will be available in Rolla City on October 20, and 30 will be available in Springfield on October 21.

Reproductive health physician Dr. Esgar Guarin will return to the area with his mobile vasectomy trailer, which he calls “The Nutcracker.”

Erika Haas holds her boyfriend’s Brad Bashor’s hand while Dr. Esgar Guarin performs a vasectomy on Mr. Bashor in his mobile vasectomy on Friday, November 4, 2022

Google searches for vasectomies and abortion pills spiked after a draft Roe ruling was leaked in May 2022, and again when the court made it official on June 24.

Doctors at PPSLR will use a minimally invasive procedure called a no-needle, no-scalpel vasectomy, where no cuts or stitches are needed and patients can go home the same day.

There is another type of vasectomy that uses a scalpel. To do this, a doctor will numb the scrotum with a local anesthetic, then make two small incisions in the skin on either side of your scrotum to reach the tubes that carry sperm out of your testicles (the vas deferens).

Each tube is cut and a small section removed. The ends of the tubes are then closed, either by binding them or by heat sealing them.

The cuts are stitched up, normally using dissolvable stitches which disappear on their own in about a week.

Dr Guarin said Springfield News-Leader: ‘It’s worse to go to the dentist, I always tell my patients.’

Nils Seubold had a vasectomy last year in The Nutcracker. He had been considering the procedure for some time, but decided to take the plunge when Roe v Wade was canceled.

He said: “I definitely have to say it’s a really good choice for people who have decided to figure out where they’re going in life…it’s definitely not as scary as you might think.”

It is a low-risk procedure and a man who receives one will usually recover within a few days.

A vasectomy is more than 99 percent effective in preventing pregnancy, while birth control pills are about 91 percent effective.

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal abortion protections when it struck down Roe versus Wade in June 2022, demand for vasectomies, a male form of birth control, has increased in the United States.

In October 2022, clinics in some parts of the country reported seeing up to four times more patients undergoing surgery than before the June ruling.

Planned Parenthood said it saw a 53 percent increase in traffic nationally to vasectomy information on its website after the Roe v Wade reversal.

The PPSLR performed 42 vasectomies in July 2022, compared to just ten in the same month the year before.

Lawmakers have responded to the growing demand. A California law will take effect in 2024 to make vasectomies cheaper by allowing patients with private insurance plans to have the procedure done at no cost other than monthly premiums.

Many men use this procedure to delay the birth of children, and some seek to reverse the procedure when they are ready to start a family.

Although the procedure can be reversed, experts consider it a permanent form of birth control.

About 90 percent of men who want to cancel their vasectomy will do so. However, about 10 percent of men seeking to restore their fertility will not succeed, study finds published in 2021.

About 300,000 men undergo a vasectomy each year and between three and ten percent seek to reverse the procedure, studies suggest.

Uninsured or underinsured patients can call 314-531-7526 or visit ppslr.org/vasectomy to make an appointment at Casse-Noisette for October 2023.