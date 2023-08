NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, visited today Hotel Dieu hospital in Beirut to check on the health condition of army adjutant Ahmed Saidah, who was injured in a military helicopter crash in the area of Hammana.

General Aoun was briefed on Saidah#39;s health status, praising his quot;courage in carrying out his missionquot; and wishing him a quot;speedy recoveryquot;.

