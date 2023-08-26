Prime Minister’s Media Office: Closing of investigation dossier with PM Mikati his family members in Monaco on issue of illegal enrichment, money laundering due to lack of evidence

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati#39;s press office issued a statement this afternoon, indicating that the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Principality of Monaco, Morgan Raymond, has informed the legal agents of PM Mikati and members of his family that all investigations have been completed in the file submitted against him three years ago as a result of information by Lebanese authorities on illicit enrichmentnbsp;and money laundering. The statement confirmed that this dossier was closed due to lack of evidence.

quot;This decision confirms the false allegations and the well-known media campaigns that were launched against the Prime Minister and his family members for political reasons,quot; the statement underlined.

It also affirmed that with the closure of this file, there are no ongoing investigations, enquiries or indictments against any of PM Mikati#39;s family members in any country abroad, and all that is published to the contrary falls within political campaigns and slander.

The statement concluded by stating that PM Mikati and his family are in the process of taking appropriate legal measures against all those who spread lies and rumors.

========L.Y.