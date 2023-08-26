How to factory reset your Oculus Go using your headset or the app

You can easily reset your Oculus Go in the Settings menu.

You should reset your Oculus Go if you plan on selling it or if you’re having technical issues.

A factory reset of your Oculus Go will ensure that all of your data is removed from the device.

The Oculus Go has been discontinued.

You can revert your Oculus Go to its original settings in about 30 seconds, wiping clean every bit of data and removing your account from the headset once and for all. But why would you want to factory reset your Oculus Go?

Well, for starters, if you’re selling, giving away, or trading in your Oculus Go you don’t want the new owner to have access to your data.

On the other hand, if you’re keeping your headset, but it’s not working properly, a factory reset can restore it back to its proper function.

If you want to use a different account with your Oculus Go, a factory reset is also a necessary first step.

How to reset your Oculus Go using your headset

1. Hold down the power and volume down buttons simultaneously on your headset until the boot up screen appears.

2. Use the volume buttons to navigate to the “Factory Reset” option on the menu, then select it by pressing the power button.

Once you have factory reset your Oculus Go, you can use the app to connect it to a new account.

3. Use the volume buttons to navigate to “Yes” and then select it using the power button.

How to reset your Oculus Go using the app

1. Open the Oculus app on a device that’s paired with your headset and tap the bottom “Menu” button.

2. Tap “Devices” and select the headset paired with your phone that you want to factory reset.

3. Tap “Advanced Settings,” and then hit “Factory Reset.” Confirm your choice by pressing “Reset.”

Is Oculus Go discontinued?

Meta is no longer selling the Oculus Go, according to the Meta website. The company said in a blog post that people who own Oculus Go devices can still use them, and that the company will maintain the software with security patches and bux fixes through 2022.

New Go apps stopped being added to the Oculus store Dec 18, 2020, according to the blog post.

What is the alternative to Oculus Go?

Meta is still selling the Meta Quest 2 headset, available to purchase for $299.99. The company plans to release the Meta Quest 3 this fall, according to its website. The retail price is currently listed at $499.99.

