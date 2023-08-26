Donald Trump posts mugshot meme with guns pointed at his face saying ‘Soros’ and ‘pedophiles’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump reposted a meme of his photo with 19 CGI guns surrounding his face just hours after his humiliating surrender in a Georgia County jail.

The meme shared on Truth Social 4.8,000 times shows the edited police photo of the former president with a flurry of guns pointed at his head, each emblazoned with words representing his apparent enemies.

Illustrating the 77-year-old’s account that he is under fire from corrupt and politically motivated authorities who want to sabotage his bid for the White House in 2024, the arms are marked with words like ‘Soros’, ‘paedophiles’ , “Democrats” and “fake news”.

Other guns say “indictment”, “globalists”, “fascists”, “deep state”, and “FBI”, while the words “NEVER SURRENDER!” WE ARE UNITED WITH TRUMP! » frame the image.

Trump reposted it on his self-created social media platform shortly after making history by becoming the first former president to pose for a photo.

The meme shared on Truth Social shows the edited police photo of the former president with a flurry of guns pointed at his head, each emblazoned with words representing his apparent enemies.

Trump reposted it on his self-created social media platform shortly after making history by becoming the first former president to pose for a photo. (Pictured: Trump disembarking from a plane in Georgia before his appearance at Fulton County Jail.

He was arrested and fingerprinted Thursday by authorities at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on charges of trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

It was his fourth arrest this year – but police did not take his picture in previous appearances before them in New York, Miami and Washington DC.

The meme shared by Trump was originally posted by a MAGA fan called Andrea who gushed about him as a “hero”.

Using an account called @God_Bless_Trump47, she idolized him as a patriot who “faces so many things daily without even considering giving up” because “he wants to save America.”

Writing in the former president’s signature style, she said, “We love you, President Trump. You are BRAVE and BOLD and you are BADASS.’

Trump shared his post with his 6.39 million followers after he also shared his photo on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was his first tweet since January 2021, when he was banned from the platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The former president also appeared on X in an interview with former Fox primetime host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former president to pose for a photo after his arrest for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The former president shared the photo on X, having not posted on the platform since 2021

Fulton County Jail has released Donald Trump’s detention record, which lists the charges and his vital statistics.

This coincided with his eight contestants facing off in the Republican primary debate hosted by Fox in Milwaukee, which was seen by 13 million Americans on cable television.

Their debate was apparently overshadowed by Trump’s interview, which got 238 million “views” on X.

However, this is not a direct comparison, as X calculates views based on how users scroll past the video and they don’t need to watch anything for the interaction to count as a ” view “.

Trump has used his platform to criticize Biden’s “skinny legs” in beach photos, saying he lacks the mental capacity to win the White House in 2024.

“I think he is worse mentally than physically and physically. He’s not exactly a triathlete, or any type of athlete,” Trump told Carlson.

“You look at the one who can’t walk through the helicopter, he walks, he can’t lift his feet from the grass, you know, there’s only two inches to the White House.”

Biden, 80, took a 10-day trip to his Delaware beach house in Rehoboth in July and periodically spent weekends there throughout the summer.

At other points in the interview, Trump lashed out at his opponents at the debate in Milwaukee, saying some candidates “shouldn’t even run” due to low popularity.

‘They’re wild animals, they’re sick people,’ Trump says of his Republican rivals

“I think he is worse mentally than physically and physically. He’s not exactly a triathlete, or any type of athlete,” Trump told Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, Trump’s height of 6ft 3in (190.5cm) and weight of 215lbs (97.5kg) was pre-recorded and entered on his booking forms and, as part of the process, he received a prisoner identification number: P01135809.

He was released on payment of 10 percent of his $200,000 bond, after spending just 20 minutes inside the infamous facility.

The former president traveled to Georgia on Thursday afternoon from his home in Bedminster, New Jersey.

His motorcade flew to Newark Airport first, and the New York-born billionaire boarded his Boeing 757 for Atlanta.

He landed in Atlanta shortly after 7 p.m. and, waving to the waiting media and giving a thumbs up, got off the plane and was driven 14 miles to jail.

Trump’s arrival at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street in downtown Atlanta was met with loud cheers from his supporters and a few boos from his critics.

He spent around 20 minutes inside the ramshackle facility, where seven people have died in custody since the start of this year, and was processed much faster than other accused criminals.

Trump’s height and weight were recorded, along with his hair and eye color. His fingerprints and reservation photo were taken, and his bond was paid.

Trump weighed 25 pounds less than the weight recorded when he was last arrested in April.

So far, nine Trump allies have visited the Georgia jail this week before Friday’s deadline.

At 7:55 p.m., he was back in his motorcade heading for Atlanta airport.

Trump said on the tarmac it was “a very sad day for America.”

He said it was a ‘travesty of justice’ and added: ‘We didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t do anything wrong’.

“This is election interference. So I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “We had every right, every right, to challenge an election that we considered dishonest.”

He then boarded his plane and flew back to New Jersey.

At least nine Trump allies also visited the Georgia jail this week before Friday’s deadline, with more expected to do so on Friday.

District Attorney Fani Willis charged all of the defendants with racketeering, alleging they engaged in a “criminal enterprise” to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in Georgia.

None of the 19 have yet pleaded guilty, since the impeachment process is separate from the booking process in Georgia.

Willis has called for those arraignments to take place the week of September 5. Defendants may waive their appearance at this trial, where they will respond to the charges against them. Lawyers are authorized to speak on their behalf.

They include former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia state senator David Shafer.

The 41 counts against Trump and his 18 co-defendants constitute the fourth and final indictment against the former president.