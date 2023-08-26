“Regie” President receives Information Ministry Director General, Ambassador of Global Council for Peace of Nations Continents

NNA – Head of the Lebanese Tobacco Administration, ldquo;Regierdquo; Director General Nassif Seklawi met today at his Hadath office with Information Ministry Director General Hassan Falha, who praised the Regie#39;s accomplishments at various levels and the success it achieved as a public institution.

In turn, Seklawi welcomed Dr. Falha#39;s visit and highlighted its importance in strengthening cooperation between the ldquo;Regierdquo; and the ldquo;National News Agencyrdquo;.

On a different note, Seklawi also received today the Ambassador of the Global Council for Peace of Nations and Continents (CULPAC), Dany Al-Ashkar, in the presence of Parliament Council Director General Nicolas Menassah.

Al-Ashkar, who is also Turkeyrsquo;s Honorary Consul to Ukraine, was briefed during his visit on the Regie#39;s achievements at the economic, industrial, commercial and development levels.

He also toured the tobacco factory where he was briefed on the progress of work, praising the achievements made by the quot;Regiequot; and hoping that its experience would be quot;an example for the remaining state institutions to follow.quot;

