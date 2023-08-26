Salloum welcomes arrest of drug smuggling network in coordination with Pharmacists’ Syndicate: Manipulating patients’ lives must stop

NNA – Head of the Pharmacists Syndicate, Dr. Joe Salloum, confirmed today that coordination with the Financial Public Prosecution and all judicial and security apparatuses is taking place in a full and continuous manner, hailing thenbsp;arrest of a drug smuggling network and selling of medicine inside and outside pharmacies in Lebanon.

In an issued statement this afternoon, he called on quot;all concerned authorities to play their role away from any considerations, and to stop all forms of tampering with the health and lives of patients, by providing all opportunities to secure good medicine from a good source and in the appropriate place.rdquo;

Salloum also stressed the need to quot;combat all forms of drug smuggling and illegal areasrdquo; and to avoid replacing good medicine with less or unknown quality drugs due to certain considerations and interests.

