British Museum director Hartwig Fischer quits after artefact thefts

The director of the British Museum has resigned with immediate effect after admitting failures in his investigation into the theft of more than 1,500 objects.
Hartwig Fischer, due to leave his post next year, had resisted calls for him to resign despite a week of revelations about ignored warnings.
The board of directors, chaired by former chancellor George Osborne, accepted his resignation.
