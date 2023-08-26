Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    News

    British Museum director Hartwig Fischer quits after artefact thefts

    By

    Aug 25, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    British Museum director Hartwig Fischer quits after artefact thefts

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The director of the British Museum has resigned with immediate effect after admitting failures in his investigation into the theft of more than 1,500 objects.

    Hartwig Fischer, due to leave his post next year, had resisted calls for him to resign despite a week of revelations about ignored warnings.

    The board of directors, chaired by former chancellor George Osborne, accepted his resignation.

    British Museum director Hartwig Fischer quits after artefact thefts

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden mocks ‘handsome guy’ Trump for his mugshot as he is BOOED coming out of a pilates class during Lake Tahoe vacation

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Federal Reserve warns US inflation is still too high

    Aug 25, 2023
    News Politics

    CPAC vice chair resigns amid turmoil

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden mocks ‘handsome guy’ Trump for his mugshot as he is BOOED coming out of a pilates class during Lake Tahoe vacation

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Federal Reserve warns US inflation is still too high

    Aug 25, 2023
    News Politics

    CPAC vice chair resigns amid turmoil

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    What is venture capital: A beginners guide to investing in venture capital

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy