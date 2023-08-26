Foreign Ministry: Bou Habib began his meetings at the UN, stressing that stability in South is based on good relationship between UNIFIL, authorities people in Lebanon

NNA ndash; The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced in an issued statement today, that quot;Minister Abdallah Bou Habib began yesterday morning his meetings at the United Nations in New York, on a visit aimed at easing tensions and maintaining security and stability in southern Lebanon, prior to the upcoming session of the Security Council at the end of this month to renew UNIFILrsquo;s mandate for one additional year.rdquo;

The statement indicated that Minister Bou Habib and the accompanying delegation began their visit by meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United States of America, then with the Permanent Representatives of the United Kingdom, Japan and France, in addition to a meeting with the ambassadors of Arab countries to the United Nations.

Bou Habib also held a lengthy meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Affairs in the Middle East Department.

The Foreign Ministry statement pointed out that quot;Bou Habib focused in his meetings on the fact that stability in southern Lebanon is based on the good relationship between UNIFIL and the authorities and people in Lebanon on the one hand, and through revealing the land borders on the other hand.quot;

The statement continued to emphasize that the renewal of UNIFIL#39;s mandate for an additional year, as usual, falls under Chapter VI of the Charter of the United Nations, since the request for renewal comes from the Lebanese government each year, highlighting Lebanon#39;s keenness on UNIFIL#39;s freedom of movement in coordination with the Lebanese army in a way that preserves the Lebanese sovereignty, ensures the success of the international peacekeepersrsquo; mission and preserves the safety of its elements.

It also affirmed that revealing the land borders contributes to putting an end to the ongoing tensions at the borders, noting that Lebanon demanded during the tripartite meetings in al-Naqoura, under the auspices of the United Nations, to complete the talks on addressing the controversial and reservation points related to the Blue Line; however, the Israeli side did not respond. quot;Therefore, Minister Bou Habib asked the members of the Security Council in his meetings to work to complete the talks on this matter,quot; the statement added.

=========L.Y.