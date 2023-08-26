Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    Kanye’s Ex-Publicist Among Slew of Last-Minute Surrenders in Trump’s Georgia Case

    Fulton County Jail

    Trevian Kutti, an ex-publicist for Kanye West, was among the final seven co-defendants in Donald Trump’s election interference case to surrender in Georgia with just a few hours to spare.

    Kutti, who’s accused of posing as a crisis manager to try and manufacture a voter-fraud confession from a local election worker, turned herself over to authorities at 10 a.m. Friday—just two hours before the court-mandated deadline. She flashed a big smile in her mugshot.

    The six other co-defendants to surrender between Trump’s booking on Thursday evening and Friday’s noon deadline were Trump campaign official Michael Roman, Georgia state Senator Shawn Still, former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton, Atlanta attorney Bob Cheeley, and Chicago pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

