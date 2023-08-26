Garyville in Louisiana is hit by two mile exclusion zone after state of emergency was declared over exploding petroleum plant which sent huge mushroom cloud into sky

Authorities have urged people within a one-mile radius of Marathon Petroleum in Garyville to evacuate the area.

Residents reported seeing flames measuring dozens of feet high.

The chemical that escaped is naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture.

A state of emergency was declared around an oil factory in Louisiana after a fire and a chemical leak Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the St. John the Baptist refinery, where footage shows flames dozens of feet into the sky.

“The release and fire are contained within refinery property and there were no injuries,” Marathon said in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure, air quality monitoring has been deployed in the community. No offsite impacts were detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.

Chemical Leak and Fire Reported at Louisiana Garyville Refinery; orderly evacuation for people nearby First responders are on site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, responding to a naphtha release and a storage tank fire, according to a company spokesperson.… pic.twitter.com/aE8W7coc7w – PPV-TAHOE – News Reporter (@ppv_tahoe) August 25, 2023

The chemical released is naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture associated with crude oil that can be used as a fuel.

The fire started in a storage tank.

The fire had not been brought under control by noon EST, four hours after it started.

Schools in the parish, including ESJ Prep Academy, Fifth Ward Elementary and ESJ High School, have been sheltered in working order.

Riverside Academy was evacuated to East St. John High School, according to an official X account.

“GMMS was evacuated to Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School. »

A shelter has been opened at the East St. John Preparatory Academy gymnasium, 400 Ory Drive in LaPlace, and West St. John High School, 480 Highway 3127, officials said.

Those requiring transportation are asked to call 985-652-222 or 985-652-6338.

A chemical release investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are unsure how long the blaze is expected to last, they told a news conference on Friday.

“We are doing everything we can to put out the fire,” a Marathon official said.

Preventive evacuations are mandatory for all residents within a three kilometer radius.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said authorities were blocking highways and roads near the plant.