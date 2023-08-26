Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    News

    Friday evening news briefing: British Museum director quits after artefact thefts

    By

    Aug 25, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Friday evening news briefing: British Museum director quits after artefact thefts

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Good night. The director of the British Museum has resigned with immediate effect after admitting failures in his investigation into the theft of more than 1,500 objects.

    On the other hand, Vladimir Putin has ordered all Wagner mercenaries to swear allegiance to Russia.

    British Museum director Hartwig Fischer resigns after artifact thefts

    The director of the British Museum has resigned with immediate effect after admitting failures in his investigation of the theft of more than 1,500 items. Hartwig Fischer, who was due to step down next year, had resisted calls for him to resign despite a week of revelations about ignored warnings. The board of directors, chaired by former chancellor George Osborne, accepted his resignation.

    Putin orders all Wagner mercenaries to swear allegiance to Russia

    Putin’s order comes two days after Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash than has been widely attributed to the Kremlin. Russian fighters have urged grieving Wagner fighters to join their ranks. The base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was recently attacked in The largest drone attack ever carried out against Crimea. Look how the Ukrainian F-16s could disintegrate Russia.

    Friday evening news briefing: British Museum director quits after artefact thefts

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden mocks ‘handsome guy’ Trump for his mugshot as he is BOOED coming out of a pilates class during Lake Tahoe vacation

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Federal Reserve warns US inflation is still too high

    Aug 25, 2023
    News Politics

    CPAC vice chair resigns amid turmoil

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden mocks ‘handsome guy’ Trump for his mugshot as he is BOOED coming out of a pilates class during Lake Tahoe vacation

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Federal Reserve warns US inflation is still too high

    Aug 25, 2023
    News Politics

    CPAC vice chair resigns amid turmoil

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    What is venture capital: A beginners guide to investing in venture capital

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy