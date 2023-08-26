Stephanie Hollman of Real Housewives of Dallas claims the cast were “starving” and had “drunk too much alcohol” to stir up drama during filming: “I didn’t want to starve and starve on TV”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman has claimed that the cast were “starved” and “dripped too much alcohol” to maximize the drama on the show.

Hollman, 43, who starred on the show for five seasons before it aired in 2021, claims she would ditch alcohol by spitting out shots or watering down wine to avoid being “s***-faced” on TV. and would starve.

In her Weekly Dose of BS podcast, Stephanie said that on a season 3 boat trip, the cast “didn’t get to eat until maybe midnight, 1 a.m.”, but got “a lot of alcohol.”

She said the cast drank “too much alcohol on an empty stomach” during filming.

Stephanie said she now only remembers “bits and pieces” of the filming, saying, “I’d rather drink poop than stare at TV with a face and starvation.”

Season 4 cast: Speaking on her Weekly Dose of BS podcast, Stephanie said during a season 3 boat trip that the cast “didn’t get to eat until maybe midnight, 1 a.m.,” but got “a lot of alcohol” — pictured Brandi Redmond , LeeAnne Locken, Hollman, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham, D’Andra Simmons

DailyMail.com has reached out to Bravo representatives for comment.

In 2021, the show ended after a decidedly messy fifth season.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and nothing else has been officially decided yet,” a spokesperson said. Variety at the time.

While the network has not officially canceled the series, there are “no plans to return to production on the show,” which focused on the lives of an affluent group of Texas women.

Dr. Tiffany Moon joined the cast for the fifth season, which also starred Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and Kary Brittingham.

Former cast member Cary Deuber told DailyMail.com exclusively, “With the cast, there was no balancing force holding the group together. Shows like this require people to stick together. Being true to your friends and yourself is essential for an ensemble cast. If you can’t, the ship will sink.”

Hollman and Redmond were the only two cast members from the original season, which premiered in 2016 and also starred Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, and LeeAnn Locken.

Moon was the first Asian-American housewife to join the franchise and faced racism hurdles from the start after having to address a racist viral Instagram video by Redmond.

Star Power: Dr. Tiffany Moon was the first Asian-American housewife to join the franchise, and faced racism hurdles from the start after she had to discuss a racist Instagram video by Redmond that went viral

See you all! As Redmond tried to reconcile her actions on the show, she announced she would be leaving the franchise to focus on her family just days after giving birth to her fourth child (seen in 2018).

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes are slanted,” Redmond said in the 2017 video while mocking with an accent.

While Redmond tried to reconcile her actions on the show, she announced she was leaving the franchise to focus on her family just days after giving birth to her fourth child.

Kameron and Tiffany also feuded throughout the season, a fight that continued on Twitter after Westcott’s What What Happens Live performance, where she appeared to compare Moon to a Thai sex worker.

Westcott’s attorney later told Variety that the comment was taken out of context and that Kameron was “referring to how the other housewives behaved on a trip to Thailand.”

RHOD was Bravo’s ninth installment in the franchise, which spans Orange County, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, and Salt Lake City.

Real Housewives of DC was the only series to get one season before being canceled in 2010.

And while Miami came to an end after three seasons in 2013, the Peacock network rebooted the series for another season in February and the camera crews were well on their way to filming.