Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix defends still sharing home with ex Tom Sandoval to avoid ‘uprooting’ her dog and elderly cat: ‘I keep my door locked’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has defended her choice to continue living under the same roof as her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, five months after their separation.

While going through the end of their nine-year relationship, following his affair with friend Raquel Leviss, the former couple continued to reside in the Los Angeles home they bought for $2 million in 2019.

Although Bethenny Frankel recently criticized their harsh living conditions on her Just B podcast, the reality star said she wouldn’t “fuck off” making rash decisions.

“I was never someone who came from the money. I know how quickly it goes away,” she explained. “I take care of myself.”

No rush: Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has defended her choice to continue living under the same roof as ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval five months after their split (seen earlier this year on Love Island)

The TV personality went on to say that she was “not rich” and had a mortgage and other expenses.

“A lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m making money right now. I have a lot of places that money needs to go before I get it,” she continued.

Although she lives with Sandoval, the actress has made it clear that she keeps their interactions to a minimum.

“I have a pretty decent setup,” she said. “My bedroom is kind of like my little apartment…I stay in my own little area. »

Additionally, Madix said she keeps her door “locked just in case” and sleeps “easier at night without worrying when he walks in through that door.”

“Yeah, we’re in the same house, but I don’t need to think about (him),” the former bartender told listeners.

Earlier this week, the Buying Back My Daughter star opened up about why she didn’t budge in the comments section of one of her recent Instagram posts.

“I live in my home that I own while working with my lawyer and financial advisers to find the best course of action before I uproot my elderly dog ​​and cat and cause even more trauma for the three of us,” he said. she told a follower.

Trying to stay cordial: While going through the end of their nine-year relationship, following his affair with friend Raquel Leviss, the former couple continued to reside in the Los Angeles home they bought for $2million dollars in 2019 (photo from last year). )

Open book: Earlier this week, the Buying Back My Daughter star explained why she didn’t budge in the comments section of one of her recent Instagram posts

“I live in my home that I own while working with my attorney and financial advisors to find the best course of action before I uproot my elderly dog ​​and cat and cause even more trauma for the three of us,” he said. -she told a follower (Madix and Sandoval’s dogs pictured above)

Madix is ​​currently in a relationship with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, whom she describes as having “a very grounded, calming and positive energy”.

“He always tries to help with things,” she told Shay.

The bombshell went on to explain how much he enjoyed helping her with mundane tasks, like calling her credit card company.

As for their future together, Madix said she will continue to do what makes her “happy and in that direction.”

“He’s someone who brings a lot of happiness,” she continued, prompting Shay, 38, to say she’s “obsessed” with Wai.

Shay went on to say how this one brings out “the best” in Madix, unlike her friend’s “past relationships”.

“You’re with someone for the first time — who I’ve personally seen — who’s supportive, who’s happy to help and empower you, and who also steps back and lets you shine,” Shay praised.