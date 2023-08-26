Kremlin Claims It Has Cockpit Audio Recorder From Prigozhin’s Doomed Plane

REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

The Kremlin claims to have recovered the flight recorders from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s doomed private jet, which crashed in Russia on Wednesday, presumably killing the Russian mercenary boss and nine others on board.

“The investigation seized the flight recorders, a detailed examination of the scene continues,” the Russian Investigative Committee said Friday, according to state news agency TASS. “At present, items and documentation that are important for establishing all the circumstances of the crash are also being seized, and the necessary forensic examinations will be ordered.”

Planes can be equipped with two flight recorders, often referred to as “black boxes,” that serve different purposes. Cockpit voice recorders tape audio in the cockpit, and flight data recorders log the operating conditions of a flight, like altitude and the flight’s heading or direction. The Russian Investigative Committee reported having recovered multiple recorders from the flight, indicating that they have their hands on both types of black boxes.

Read more at The Daily Beast.