Bray Wyatt’s death ‘does not feel real’ says Paul Wight – aka Big Show – in moving interview about the late WWE star

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt tragically passed away Thursday at the age of 36.

He is said to have died of a heart attack. Wyatt is survived by his four children

Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show, paid a touching tribute to his late friend Bray Wyatt, who passed away on Thursday.

Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, has died aged 36 after suffering a heart attack. His death was announced in a tweet by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.comWyatt suffered from heart problems before his death.

“I had permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) contracted COVID which exacerbated his heart issues,” Ross wrote. “There has been a lot of positive progress towards a comeback and his recovery. Sadly today (Thursday) he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Wight, now of AEW, was part of WWE at the same time as Wyatt, sharing the ring on countless occasions.

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt died Thursday at age 36 after suffering a heart attack.

The 36-year-old (centre) saw his rise to stardom as he led the ‘Wyatt family’ with fellow superstars Braun Strowman (left), Erick Rowan (right) and Luke Harper (not pictured ).

Wyatt hadn’t been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble in January in a match against LA Knight

“It hasn’t settled in yet. I’ll be honest, it really didn’t settle,” Wight told Denise Salcedo.

“Bray had incredible talent, just an incredible human. The thing I remember the most, and will remember the most, is every time he saw me; it was a big hug and a big smile, and that laugh and the positive energy he had created around him was so special and so unique.

“Obviously it doesn’t feel real right now. I mean, it just happened. It doesn’t seem real. Unfortunately, I’ve been in this business for quite a while and I’ve lost a lot of really, really good friends.

“And it’s just going to take a little while. I think I’m going to compartmentalize and get into work and probably adjust all of this when I get home. It’s just that your heart really dies for his family, his daughters… It’s painful.

Wyatt was and still is a beloved member of the WWE Universe. Since his tragic passing, several superstars, including Booker T and John Cena, have paid tribute to the Florida native.