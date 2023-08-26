Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies aged 72 as bandmate David Coverdale pays tribute to ‘truly funny and gifted man’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden passed away on August 24 at the age of 72, it was announced on Friday.

His bandmate and singer David Coverdale shared the sad news on social media, paying tribute to the “truly funny and gifted guy.”

David, 71, wrote: ‘Good morning…I have just woken up to the terrible news that my old friend and former snake Bernie Marsden has passed away.

My sincere thoughts and prayers for his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, talented man, whom I had the honor of getting to know and sharing a stage with RIP, Bernie XXX’

Bernie was a founding member of Whitesnake and played with the band from 1978 to 1982.

Sad news: Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden passed away on August 24 at the age of 72, it was announced Friday (pictured in 2018)

On stage: The musician was a founding member of Whitesnake and played with the band from 1978 to 1982 (pictured in 1978)

He co-wrote some of the band’s best-known hits, including Fool For Your Loving and Here I Go Again, the latter reaching six million US radio plays in 2018.

David later added, “Good morning, afternoon and good evening, wherever you are on this sad day… stay safe and well, take care out there… and know that you are appreciated and loved… Bernie.. once a snake… always a snake.

“Meditation, prayers and reflection time, brothers and sisters of the Serpent… a lot to think about today… I love you all very much… have the best day you can… XXX”

Bernie played on their first EP and first five albums, as well as one live album: Snakebite, Trouble, Lovehunter, Ready And Willing, Live in The Heart Of The City, Come ‘An Get It and Saints And Sinners.

After leaving Whitesnake, he formed Bernie Marsden’s SOS before releasing two albums with Alaska.