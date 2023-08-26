Bassil wins Free Patriotic Movement Chief election by acclamation

NNA – The President of the Supervisory Committee for the elections of the Presidency of the Free Patriotic Movement and secretary-general Jihad Salameh issued the following statement:

At 9:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023, the Nomination Acceptance Committee convened and reviewed the nomination submitted by the candidate, MP Gebran Bassil, for the position of President of the party, Mrs. Martine Najem Kteily for the position of Vice President for Political Affairs, and Mr. Ghassan Khoury for the position of Vice President for Management Affairs.

After reviewing all the attached documents in accordance with the issued instructions and confirming their eligibility, the nominations were accepted. Consequently, at 9:15 PM, the Supervisory Committee for the elections of the party#39;s presidency convened. The attendees were informed about the sole nomination request submitted on August 25, 2023, as well as the decision of the Nomination Acceptance Committee. Accordingly, the committee announces the victory of the sole nominated list by acclamation for a term extending from September 15, 2023, until September 15, 2027. The winning list is composed of:

bull; Gebran Bassil: President

bull; Martine Najem Kteily: Vice President for Political Affairs

bull; Ghassan Khoury: Vice President for Management Affairs

nbsp;

——- FPMnbsp;Press Releasenbsp;

nbsp;

==========