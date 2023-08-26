Events of the week: ‘One Piece’, stand up to cancer and more

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for A piece, Stand up to cancer And Rotting in the sun.

Feeding America event

Julie Bowen partnered with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services on August 18 to distribute food and products from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, to families in need.

Julia Bowen Thanks to Feeding America

Stand up to cancer

Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake were among the stars who took part. the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special of the year, which aired on Saturday.

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Maria Menounos, Eric Stonestreet and Tony Hale Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Unchained launch event

Allison Janney, Gabriel Luna and Rachael Harris supported actress Suzana Pires at a launch event for her new book Unchained on Saturday at The Grove Barnes & Noble.

Allison Janney and Suzana Pires Jordan Ripp

The Party Never Ends by the Chainsmokers“

The Chainsmokers held their first-ever version of “The Party Never Ends” — their brand new live show experience — on Saturday, breaking the all-time attendance record at Los Angeles State Historic Park with 18,798 partygoers. The night also featured surprise performances from Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan and Carlie Hanson.

Drew Taggart and Maluma Michael Kirschbaum

George & Tammy FYC

Showtime held an FYC event in support of the Emmy nominee George & Tammy costume designer Mitchell Travers on Monday.

Mitchell Travers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 10th anniversary celebration of the Social Impact Fund

The philanthropic organization the Social Impact Fund celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday with a party in Los Angeles, where it awarded $50,000 to the Entertainment Community Fund, which was accepted by ECF Board Chair Annette Bening.

Keith McNutt, Annette Bening and Craig Cichy Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

CAA’s Evening for Equality

CAA hosted its sixth annual Evening for Equality fundraiser on Tuesday, in partnership with Universal Music Group and AB Hillsboro Village. Hosted by comedian Danae Hays, the event raised more than $25,000 to benefit the Oasis Center’s “Just Us” program, Tennessee’s only intentionally positive youth development program focused exclusively on LGBTQ+ youth.

CAA Agent Andrew Graham, Comedian and Music Artist Danae Hays, Mandie Kaii and CAA Agent Blake McDaniel Thanks to CAA

Worldwide president, chief strategy officer of Live Nation Women, Live Nation Entertainment Ali Harnell and family Thanks to CAA

Tennis Channel’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley celebrated Tennis Channel’s 20th anniversarye anniversary and the upcoming US Open tournament on Wednesday with a cocktail party hosted by their Brother’s Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM at The Highlight Room in New York.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Stephen Lovekin for Tennis Channel

Rotting in the sun screening

Rooftop Films hosted the film’s New York premiere on Wednesday Rotting in the sunfeaturing a post-screen Q&A session with star Jordan Firstman and director Sebastián Silva after the film was awarded an interim deal by SAG-AFTRA.

Jordan Firstman and Sebastian Silva Mettie Ostrowski for Rooftop Films

Natasha Lyonne, Sebastian Silva and Jordan Firstman Mettie Ostrowski for Rooftop Films

IHG Hotels and Resorts US Open kickoff party

Common and Mark Ronson performed Wednesday at the private IHG Hotels & Resorts US Open Kick-Off Party at the Kimpton Eventi in New York City.

Common and Mark Ronson BFA

Lacoste x Bandier Dinner

Lacoste and Bandier hosted an intimate dinner party Wednesday at Danta Beverly Hills in celebration of the LACOSTE x BANDIER FW23 womenswear collaboration, with guests Charlotte McKinney, Bregje Heinen, Josie Totah and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

Josie Totah Jojo Korsh

A piece fan event

Netflix hosted a fan party for the upcoming pirate adventure on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, with support from DJ Pee .Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak).

Fans attend “Straw Hats Unite: Pirates on the Pier, a ‘One Piece’ fan Celebration”. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A drone show during the fan event Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tina Chen Craig’s Birthday

On August 17, guests gathered for a celebratory evening at The Maybourne Bar to toast U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig’s birthday with performances by Paris Hilton and Jewel and music by DJ Erika Hamilton. Guests also included Kimora Lee Simmons, Christine Chiu, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Jennifer Meyer.