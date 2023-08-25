Tata Martino refuses to confirm Lionel Messi will start for Inter Miami at New York Red Bulls – days after hinting he will be a substitute due to the team’s relentless run of games

The coach said decisions regarding the squad will be made after Friday’s training.

Messi has just won the League Cup after a full season in Europe

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino did not provide clear answers when asked at a press conference by reporters if Lionel Messi would make his Major League Soccer debut this weekend in a away game against the New York Red Bulls.

In an incredibly busy period for the club – in which they won their first-ever trophy, the Coupe de la Ligue – Messi played every game and started most of the time.

The Argentine has just arrived at the end of July after playing a full club season with Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Speaking in Spanish, Martino said: “We are going to see the training session this afternoon; I’ll talk to most of the team members and we’ll see how to put the team together.

It was a whirlwind start to his time in the United States for Lionel Messi – who got into the thick of it with the League Cup game.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has not provided any details on Lionel Messi’s status.

Martino and Messi helped win Inter Miami’s first-ever piece of silverware: the League Cup

After that month, after a whole campaign in the French league, will Messi miss MLS?

The Argentinian maestro did not disappoint: scoring ten goals throughout the tournament, winning the best player award and winning Inter Miami their first-ever trophy.

A few days later, he picked up another victory under his belt, helping Inter Miami advance to the US Open Cup final after defeating FC Cincinnati.

But Saturday’s game against the New York Red Bulls would mark Messi’s first game in MLS – and likely his first trip to the New York area.

That sent ticket prices skyrocketing — with door admission priced at $318 at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday, according to SeatGeek.

But whether or not Messi will play remains to be seen. Friday was on hold. The greatest footballer of all time needs a rest, but will he get it in his first game in the biggest city in the country?