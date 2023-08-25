Federal Reserve warns US inflation is still too high

The dollar rises in currency markets and borrowing costs rise in bond markets

Investors take in the seemingly aggressive tone of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Interest rates in the US and around the world are likely to stay “higher for longer”

Inflation remains “too high” and interest rates may need to be raised again to bring inflation back under control, according to the Federal Reserve chief.

In a highly anticipated speech at the annual Jackson Hole central bankers symposium in Wyoming, Jerome Powell said the task of controlling inflation in the United States is far from over.

And he insisted that the Federal Reserve “will continue like this until the job is done.”

The comments sent the dollar higher in currency markets and borrowing costs rose in bond markets as investors digested his seemingly aggressive tone.

Analysts said the speech reinforced the view that interest rates in the United States and around the world are likely to stay “higher for longer,” though many still expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates next year. as the economy slows down.

A mountain to climb: Jerome Powell said the task of controlling inflation in the United States is far from over

“It’s the Federal Reserve’s job to bring inflation down to our 2 percent target, and we will,” Powell said. ‘Although inflation has come down from its peak – a positive development – it is still too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if necessary and intend to keep policy tight until we are confident that inflation is declining sustainably towards our target.’

Inflation in the United States has fallen to 3.2 percent from a 40-year high of 9 percent.

Having raised rates from near zero to above 5.25 to 5.5 percent, Powell said Fed officials would “proceed with caution” as it weighs further hikes.

At the same time, he suggested that the Federal Reserve could hold rates steady at its next meeting in September, adding that decisions would depend on economic data.

“Given how far we have come, in the coming meetings we will be in a position to proceed carefully as we assess the incoming data and the evolving outlook and risks,” he said.

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said: ‘Powell continues to walk a tightrope.

‘I think he’s showing that he’s happy with how far monetary policy has come and how inflation has come down.

“But he’s still holding tight to the idea that he’s being watched closely and that they still have work to do.”

Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in a desperate battle to control runaway inflation. The Bank of England has raised rates from 0.1 percent to 5.25 percent from December 2021, raising the cost of borrowing for millions of people, including families with mortgages. But inflation remains stubbornly high: below a peak of 11.1 percent, but still more than triple the 2 percent target, or 6.8 percent.

The Bank is expected to raise rates again next month to 5.5 percent.

But with the economy slowing and shocking numbers this week showing private business is on the decline, there is intense debate about how far it will go. The European Central Bank also faces a dilemma, especially given the dying state of the German economy. Having lifted rates from negative territory to 3.75 percent in just one year, it is believed the ECB could hit the pause button next month and leave benchmark borrowing costs unchanged.

Yet despite rising hopes that rates around the world are close to peaking, any meaningful cut seems far off as the battle against inflation continues.