Biden mocks ‘handsome guy’ Trump for his mugshot as he is BOOED coming out of a pilates class during Lake Tahoe vacation

‘Handsome guy, wonderful guy,’ Biden said of Trump’s mug shot

He said he didn’t watch Trump’s interview on Tucker Carlson

Biden was booed as he left the same Peledog where he worked on Wednesday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden said Donald Trump’s mug shot showed a “handsome guy” as he was booed after a Pilates class on Friday while vacationing in Lake Tahoe.

“Handsome guy, wonderful guy,” Biden said when asked about the former president’s booking photo, noting he had seen it on TV.

Biden and his family members were at the Pelodog Pilates and Cycle studio, the same location where he exercised on Wednesday.

Many people gathered outside booed the president as he left the training center, although a group of supporters tried to cheer them on.

President Joe Biden was booed after a Pilates class while vacationing in Lake Tahoe

President Biden is wrapping up his week-long vacation at the expensive lakeside resort. He was joined in his training by his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Finnegan and grandson Hunter Jr.

He is staying with his family, including son Hunter, in the $18 million home of billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer, following complaints that the rental may violate local county housing code.

Biden’s daughter Ashley joined him for a workout – granddaughter Finnegan is behind her

The president answered several questions after practice, addressing his Republican rivals and the rise in COVID cases.

He said he watched the Republican primary debate on Wednesday night and was filled with lots of talk and no details.

“I don’t remember them talking about any of these issues. We talked a lot. But what are they going to do to cope with economic growth? What are they going to do to manage the idea of ​​maintaining the current pace of work? What are they going to do in terms of education?” he said.

Trump, who leads the polls for the Republican nomination against Biden in 2024, skipped the debate. The former president was sentenced Thursday in Atlanta for conspiring to undo Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia.

But the president did not watch Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired opposite the GOP event.

He said he “had no interest or desire” to see it.

President Joe Biden said Donald Trump’s photo showed a ‘handsome guy’

Fulton County Jail released Donald Trump’s detention record which lists the charges and his vital information

Biden also said he will ask Congress for more funding for COVID vaccines, given the surge in cases and new dominant XBB variants.

The president said another booster shot would likely be recommended.

“Tentatively, but not definitely decided, it’s tentatively recommended – and it’s likely to be recommended – that everyone gets it,” he said.

On Wednesday, President Biden was joined by First Lady Jill Biden and several members of her family for a Pilates and spin class at the same workout studio.

He enjoyed a banana-blueberry smoothie after his workout.