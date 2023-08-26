Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    News

    9 Easy Ways to Sneak in Workouts While Working From Home

    By

    Aug 26, 2023 , , ,
    9 Easy Ways to Sneak in Workouts While Working From Home

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    For many of us, working from home is no longer the “new normal”; it’s just… normal. Whether it’s a few days a week or it’s every work day ever, working from home is here to stay. But for many people, even as WFH routines become the norm, it can be a challenge to figure out how to exercise when working from home.

    The benefit of leaving the home for work is presumably getting more activity and steps in—even when that’s not the goal. When your commute is a 20-second walk to the office or desk, that can lead to a more sedentary lifestyle alone—even if you have a few home workout items sitting in the closet. Plus, with the daily commute gone, for many people, that also means the usual stop at the gym on the way home from work is bygone as well.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Leading CD Rates for August 26, 2023

    Aug 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy