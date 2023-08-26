Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    News

    This Is the Absolute Cringiest Right-Wing Media Reaction to Trump’s Arrest

    By

    Aug 26, 2023
    This Is the Absolute Cringiest Right-Wing Media Reaction to Trump’s Arrest

    YouTube

    Right after former President Donald Trump was arrested and booked in Georgia, rapper Forgiato Blow, the self-described “Mayor of MAGAville,” dropped “Real America,” his new single fuming about the most recent criminal indictment against the ex-president.

    While the song is your run-of-the-mill pro-Trump propaganda from a man who calls himself “Trump’s Nephew,” the video goes full cringe mode by casting several personalities from far-right conspiratorial network One America News, including the channel’s 82-year-old owner decked out in shades.

    The song shares its title with the primetime OAN show hosted by Dan Ball, who features prominently in the video and introduces the song with a monologue about how “patriots are fed up” because Trump has been indicted for the fourth time by the “corrupt Biden regime justice system.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

