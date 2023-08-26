AMPTP hires new crisis PR firm as strikes continue

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has hired a leading Washington DC-based crisis management firm to support its coverage as the double strike by actors and writers continues with no end in sight. The studios’ trade association has been under an unprecedented national spotlight in its four-decade existence, as the work stoppages have had serious economic consequences.

Both the organization and the PR company, the Levinson group, declined to comment. It is led by namesake Molly Levinson, a former political director at CNN and CBS who has become a strategic advisor to corporate clients with concerns about reputation and risk. She is also known for her work on behalf of the Comet Ping Pong restaurant, opposing “Pizzagate,” and for campaigning for pay equality for the US Women’s National Team.

The AMPTP’s addition of the Levinson Group expands the existing pair of resident media consultants, both of whom have spent their careers in Hollywood: Chris Day, formerly UTA’s longtime communications chief, and Scott Rowe, who spent decades in reporting for Warner Bros.

The AMPTP has a history of reaching out for help beyond the entertainment industry to the political world in the midst of a strike crisis. During the 2007–2008 WGA shutdown, the association enlisted Chris Lehane and Mark Fabiani, Democratic Party operatives, who had also previously done work for the Screen Actors Guild in 2002 during the standoff with the Association of Talent Agents.

The studios aren’t alone in recruiting new PR reinforcements for the current impasse: SAG-AFTRA has hired Precision Strategies, led by Stephanie Cutter, who served as deputy campaign manager for Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential election.

Since the Writers Guild swung into action in early May when it failed to agree on a new employment contract, the AMPTP, its corporate members, and especially their CEOs, have fallen victim to rogue action. The situation for management has worsened as employees have been advocating their position on social media, while the AMPTP has chosen to remain silent – ​​except, of course, for heartbreaking moments like Disney chief Bob Iger’s Sun Valley commentary, which prompted his own response. provoked. .

The hiring of the Levinson Group in recent days follows the overweighting of several companies. The action plan has yet to be finalized, which will follow the apparent failure of the recently renewed talks between the AMPTP and the WGA. The union condemned the association’s message decision to publicly announce the studios’ counteroffer on August 22, deeming it an end to the negotiating committee.

Pamela McClintock contributed reporting.