Apple’s new USB-C charging cable for iPhone: Cons include slower charging speeds and additional cost for faster options

It seems that Apple is trying to make a quick decision, literally, with its early adopters.

While experts agree that the iPhone 15, which is supposed to be unveiled on September 12 or 13, will have a new USB-C charging port, new leaks suggest that the device will come with a slow-speed USB 2.0 cable instead. his box.

The free cable will offer data transfer speeds as high as 480 megabits per second (Mbps), well below the gigabits or billions of bits per second (Gbps) that users have come to enjoy with recent Thunderbolt ports. from Apple.

The news is certainly not a total surprise: currently only Apple products iPad Pro supports Gigabit Thunderbolt 3 with 40 Gbps capability. Even recent models like the iPad Air and iPad 10 still use older USB-C models at lower speeds.

Still, the rumors are disappointing for those hoping for the latest and greatest in Apple’s new iPhone model.

Images of the slow speed USB 2.0 cable with USB-C connector, which supposedly comes standard with the new iPhone 15. The data transfer speed is a step behind Thunderbolt

Industry sites from MacRumors to Macworld have followed Majin Bu for the latest Apple news.

The leak adds to the most optimistic rumors this Monday, all less than a month before Apple officially opens the curtain on its new device.

another leaker claimed to 9to5Mac that the iPhone 15 will support charging speeds of up to 35W, significantly faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which has a charging speed of just 20W.

This means the upcoming smartphone could charge from 0 to 100 percent in just an hour, saving users precious time if they’re in a hurry.

Above, a USB-C to Lightning cable adapter seen in an Apple Store in Chicago, Illinois

The news was revealed to 9to5Mac from ‘industry sources’, though it’s unclear if all iPhone 15 models will support 35W charging.

Apple is expected to introduce four variations of the iPhone 15: the standard model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“According to people familiar with the matter, the iPhone 15 is rumored to support up to 35W charging,” the report says.

“At least some of the new iPhone 15 models can be recharged at up to 35W, which should allow for even faster charging speeds on the new phones.”

35W (watts) refers to the amount of power delivered to a phone’s battery, but if the phone doesn’t support charging speed, it won’t be able to charge faster and will only waste power.

Although there is clear demand for the company to replace its own Lightning charging technology (including a mandate from the European Union) with USB-C, the change to its charging port is bound to be controversial.

No matter how fast the update, Apple’s history of changing cables and forcing consumers to buy its proprietary versions has led to numerous customer complaints over the years.