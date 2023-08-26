Seven of Trump’s Co-Defendants Are Already Rolling the Dice

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

It’s been a dizzying week in Fulton County Superior Court.

As Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case surrendered to jail and negotiated bonds, at least eight of them also filed what became a flurry of legal motions, arguing for their cases to be delayed, moved, or expedited.

But former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has some advice for all 18 co-defendants: make a deal—soon.

