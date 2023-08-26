Nepo Babies of the Week: Why Is the Cyrus Family Feuding?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

The mother of Hannah Montana marrying an actor from Prison Break shouldn’t be a big deal. In fact, it sounds like one of those factoids you accidently discover eight years later via a hyperlink on Miley Cyrus’ Wikipedia page.

Unfortunately for Tish Cyrus, though, she has some very messy children—and not just the one who twerked on Robin Thicke at the VMAs, had a beef with Nicki Minaj once, and insulted the entire genre of hip-hop. I’m talking about Tish’s other famous daughter Noah and her not-that-famous son Braisson, both of whom ditched her wedding last weekend to go to Wal-Mart and take selfies. (Or maybe they weren’t invited. Who knows!)

Now, Tish’s formerly irrelevant nuptials are the subject of a huge nepo-baby scandal. Is there a civil war brewing among one of Hollywood’s most famous musical families? The evidence, so far, is leaning toward a big, fat “yes”—although no one’s exactly sure why yet. However, the alliances seem pretty clear.

