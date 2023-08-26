Paul Weller’s daughter Dylan finds love with musician Henny Seear after being approached to enter the Love Island mansion

<!–

She is bombarded with requests to enter the Love Island villa.

But Paul Weller’s daughter Dylan has found love off screen with musician Henny Seear after turning down the program.

The model, 26, told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: ‘I have a boyfriend’, as she attended a tasting of Wright Brothers and Lanson Champagne at the Bluebird in Chelsea.

“He and my father get along well,” she added.

Dylan claimed that the show’s bosses asked her “a lot” to appear on Love Island.

Happy: Paul Weller’s daughter Dylan, 26, has found love off screen with musician Henny Seear, after turning down the program

Producers were reportedly eager to get another celebrity offspring on the show after signing up Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani in 2018.

But while new recruits are being eyed to appear in the upcoming series, Dylan has insisted she’s not interested in taking part, despite saying Love Island is her “favorite show ever.”

In a recent interview, she said, “They asked a lot. I don’t mean to offend anyone, but it’s just not me. I don’t think I would be very good at it; it’s so inconvenient.

“I don’t think I would ever show a relationship. Relationships should be much more private, and I think it really is that simple.

“I’m single, but I hope I can find someone and not go to a show for it.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Love Island and Dylan for further comment at the time.

Paul welcomed Dylan into the world after a brief relationship with a makeup artist in Los Angeles, he has seven other children.

The musician shares model daughter Leah Weller-Kurata with The Style Council singer Dee C. Lee

After Dylan, he welcomed two more children Jesamine, 20, and Stevie Mac, 16, during his 13-year relationship with Samantha Stock.

Great news: The model told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: ‘I have a boyfriend. He and my father get along well

The partnership ended when he met Hannah in 2008, when she was 23, and she soon moved into his home in Maida Vale.

The couple then welcomed twin boys Bowie and John Paul, now nine, named after David Bowie and The Beatles legends John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney.

In 2017, at the age of 59, Paul welcomed his eighth child, a girl named Nova.

The child is named after one of the songs that appears on his 13th album, A Kind Revolution.