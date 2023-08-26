Raheem Sterling wants to be ‘obsessed’ with football again after his brace in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Luton – as star reflects on last season’s ‘frustration’ and reveals his chat with Mauricio Pochettino

<!–

Raheem Sterling has revealed he wants to be ‘obsessed’ with football again after an eye-catching display in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Luton Town on Friday.

The England international netted twice against newly-promoted Hatters to hand Mauricio Pochettino his first win as Chelsea manager.

Sterling has had a strong start to the season, showing promising signs in the opening weekend draw against Liverpool and last week’s loss to West Ham, and the 28-year-old capped a fine display against Luton with their first goals of the season. .

Speaking after the match, he revealed his motivation to improve after a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

He told Sky Sports: “I want to get obsessed with football again. Just 24/7 football and nothing else and focus on best performances, goals and assists.

Raheem Sterling scored his first goals of the season for Chelsea on Friday against Luton Town.

The England star paid tribute to Mauricio Pochettino for his promising start to the campaign.

“It was a bit frustrating for me last season because I felt like I always had my back to goal. A bit deep and I wasn’t giving myself enough chances to get into the box.

Sterling started the season in a new front line alongside summer rookie Nicolas Jackson, who scored his first goal for the Blues to close out the 3-0 win.

And the former Manchester City man was quick to thank Pochettino for his brilliant start to the new campaign.

He said: “I had a conversation with the coach earlier last week and we went through the role and I know exactly what he expects of me and it’s as simple as that.

“I have to step back, do what I’m doing, direct the players and get going and that’s where I’m most effective.”

Sterling has been part of a new front line alongside summer rookie Nicolas Jackson

Pochettino will lean on the 28-year-old if he wants to help the Blues climb the table this season

“I arrived (at Chelsea) in a difficult period, it’s all over. I think the most important thing, I did a review of myself and I’m a person who always tries to analyze what I have. done, what I did wrong, what I can change.

Sterling only found the net nine times last season as Chelsea slumped to 12th in the Premier League.

However, he now appears to have a new lease on life under Pochettino and should play a vital role in any attempt to move up the rankings this season.

Chelsea return to action next week when they take on AFC WImbledon in the Carabao Cup second round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.