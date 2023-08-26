Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    News

    The Secret Russian ‘School’ Churning Out Minions for Putin

    By

    Aug 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Secret Russian ‘School’ Churning Out Minions for Putin

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    The Kremlin has begun cooking up a new influence operation in the city of Rostov-on-Don in Russia, according to an assessment from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this week.

    The operation is focused on training up new propagandists in Russia from occupied territories in Ukraine so they can later spread Kremlin lines there, the assessment from the National Resistance Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

    While many pro-Moscow mouthpieces in Kremlin-occupied territories in Ukraine are Russian, the apparent goal of the new training scheme is to tutor local residents on spreading the Kremlin’s influence, and try to create an image of local support for the invasion there.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Leading CD Rates for August 26, 2023

    Aug 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy