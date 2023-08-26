The Secret Russian ‘School’ Churning Out Minions for Putin

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The Kremlin has begun cooking up a new influence operation in the city of Rostov-on-Don in Russia, according to an assessment from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this week.

The operation is focused on training up new propagandists in Russia from occupied territories in Ukraine so they can later spread Kremlin lines there, the assessment from the National Resistance Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

While many pro-Moscow mouthpieces in Kremlin-occupied territories in Ukraine are Russian, the apparent goal of the new training scheme is to tutor local residents on spreading the Kremlin’s influence, and try to create an image of local support for the invasion there.

