Ekin-Su Culculoglu left terrified as plane engine ‘exploded with flames and sparks’ on way home from Turkey with friend Davide Sanclimenti

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ekin-Su Culculoglu was terrified on her flight home from Turkey on Friday when the engine ‘exploded with flames and sparks’.

The Love Island star, 29, who visited her birthplace with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, compared the experience to “something out of a movie.”

She later added that the plane had to make an emergency landing in Antalya shortly after leaving Bodrum airport.

Ekin-Su shared the incident on Twitter, writing: ‘Nightmare experience @jet2tweets flight from Bodrum to Manchester, the engine on the left exploded four times with flames and sparks…something out of a movie.

‘Emergency landed in Antalya. Most terrifying experience ever! Still worried if we’ll make it safe.’

Scary: Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 29, was left terrified on her flight home from Turkey on Friday when the engine ‘exploded with flames and sparks.’

Horrible: Ekin-Su shared the incident on Twitter: ‘Nightmare experience @jet2tweets the flight from Bodrum to Manchester the engine on the left exploded 4 times flames and sparks’

Ekin-Su and Davide documented their journey on Instagram as the couple reunited after their divorce.

The Love Island beauty got the pulse racing as she sunbathed next to her shirtless on-off boyfriend Davide in a tiny yellow bikini on Thursday.

The reality TV star sported a freshly painted pedicure in a summery white color and was adorned with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Davide, who posted the photo to his Instagram stories, wore a pair of navy blue swimming trunks and a pair of essential sunglasses.

The pair showed off their physiques as they sunbathed on a sun lounger right next to a crystal clear swimming pool.

Davide added a caption to the image, it read, “a scene already seen.”

The Love Island stars, who rose to fame last summer by winning the ITV2 dating show together, announced in June that they had split after an 11-month relationship.

However, relationship speculation arose in July after they were pictured leaving the ITV Summer Party together.

Terrifying: The Love Island star, who visited her birthplace with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, compared the experience to ‘something out of a movie’

Now the couple have ‘confirmed’ they are back together by taking a romantic getaway to Ekin-Su’s native Turkey.

Davide shared a sweet video on Instagram, wrapped his arm around his girlfriend during a day out at the beach and joked: ‘I found someone I think I know’.

The pair then got their own TV show, traveling to their hometowns in Italy and Turkey to meet each other’s families, and moved in together in August 2022.

However, the couple then announced in June that they had split.