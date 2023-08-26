Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori draws inspiration from his ex Kim Kardashian as she steps out in another revealing look in Italy… while the rapper stays bundled up

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori was spotted in another eye-catching and risque look on Wednesday.

This time, it emerged she was inspired by the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and several looks the reality star wore in 2021 just before the former couple split.

As West, 46, and Censori, 28, continued to enjoy their vacation in Italy, she wore a semi-sheer sports bra that appeared to be made of stockings like the pair she wore as pants.

The nude ensemble was eerily reminiscent of clothes the SKIMS founder had modeled for her brand in the past.

The architect – who risks being fined or even imprisoned for having “circulated practically naked” in this conservative European country – was close to the hitmaker Runaway.

Twinning? Kanye West’s “wife” Bianca Censori was spotted Wednesday in another eye-catching and risque look that resembled the one his ex Kim Kardashian wore in 2021, just before the former couple split.

Juxtaposition of looks: As West, 46, and Censori, 28, continued to enjoy their vacation in Italy, she wore a semi-sheer sports bra and matching pants.

In a drastically different look, West was seen covered from head to toe as he wore a thick winter coat and covered his face with a scarf.

For their outing, she donned a pair of white Ferragamo pumps to go with her scantily clad appearance.

She chose not to wear any other accessories except for a gold bracelet on her ring finger, and was only seen carrying her phone.

She wore no other jewelry except for several silver rings in her cartilage piercings on one ear.

To go along with her quirky look, she fashioned her raven black pixie cut which she has been sporting in a slicked back style lately.

For makeup, she opted for sultry, smoky eyeshadow and classic nude lips.

It emerged that Censori was first joined by West’s security guard before the 24-time Grammy winner walked out with a very understated look.

He opted for an all-black outfit that included a thick coat and thick pants.

He also completely covered his face with a black shirt or scarf to fully hide his face.

He stepped out to join Censori in extremely thin shoes or what appeared to be just a pair of black socks.

Scantily clad: The architectural designer walked to meet hitmaker Runaway

Bold Look: To go along with her quirky look, she fashioned her raven black pixie cut that she’s been wearing lately in a slicked back style.

Draw similarities? The risque look appears to be heavily influenced by West’s ex-wife and former muse

Bundled up: West opted for an all-black outfit that included a thick coat and chunky pants. He also completely covered his face with a black shirt or scarf to fully hide his face.

On their trip to Italy: It emerged Censori was first joined by West’s security guard before the 24-time Grammy winner stepped out in a very understated look.

Quirky Look: For their outing, she donned a pair of white Ferragamo pumps to go with her scantily clad look.

Similar styling: The nude ensemble was eerily reminiscent of clothes the SKIMS founder had modeled for her brand in the past; seen in the FENDI x SKIMS campaign in 2021

The fashion designer – who is widely credited with being behind all of Censori’s recent and controversial looks – and his new muse first dated in January 2023, just months after his divorce was finalized.

Previously, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

Throughout their longtime romance, West often called her his “muse” and heavily influenced his fashion choices.

The former couple share four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.