    I Taught Gloria Steinem How to Be a Playboy Bunny

    Gloria Steinem and I briefly crossed paths 60 years ago—and I’m finally coming to terms with it. I was Gloria’s training Bunny at the New York Playboy Club in 1963. In her two-part Show magazine article, “A Bunny’s Tale,” she referred to me as the “Chinese Bunny who stuffed her costume with gym socks.”

    Gulp, that was me—a 19-year-old, third-year math major at Hunter College, teaching 28-year-old Gloria Steinem, a Smith College graduate, how to do the Bunny dip while serving a gin rickey.

    At the time, Gloria was also employed as a journalist assigned to write an exposé on the newly-opened Manhattan Playboy Club. I didn’t know that at the time. No one did.

