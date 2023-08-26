WWE holds Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tribute before SmackDown after wrestling icons’ deaths… as Triple H and Co observe the traditional 10-bell salute

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

WWE honored the lives of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk with a moving tribute ahead of its Friday Night SmackDown show following the passing of the two wrestling icons this week.

Former WWE Champion Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, has died aged 36 after suffering a heart attack. Triple H announced the tragic news on Thursday.

In light of Fiend’s death, John Cena paid a moving tribute to his on-screen rival and admitted, “Windham brought out the best in me in so many ways.”

His death came just a day after hardcore wrestling legend Funk passed away at the age of 79, prompting tributes from Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Dustin Rhodes on social media.

“WE JUST LOST A LEGEND,” Foley wrote. ‘There will never be another like him.’

WWE paid tribute to Terry Funk (left) and Bray Wyatt (right) after the couple died this week

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole presented WWE’s tribute to wrestling icons

The likes of Triple H observed a minute’s silence and the sport’s traditional 10-bell salute.

Ahead of SmackDown on Friday night, WWE paid tribute to Wyatt and Funk by performing a minute’s silence and their traditional 10-bell salute.

Commentator Michael Cole said, “Tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, we will honor their legacy and celebrate their lives. The lives of two incredible men who have touched us all, with their passion, their creativity and their spirit.

The likes of Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley and Erick Rowan – who previously played WWE’s third member of the Wyatt Family before being released by the organization – lowered their heads when remembering the couple.

SmackDown also paid a separate tribute solely to Wyatt, who previously reigned as Tag Team Champion with Luke Harper and Randy Orton under Freebird rule.

After showing a montage of his best WWE moments, the cameras turned to an empty wooden chair he was known to sit on, before fans launched into a poignant rendition of his theme song: “He has the whole world in his hands.”

There was also a separate tribute for Funk, whose career highlights were also featured in another moving video.

SmackDown also announced that they would be hosting a Terry Funk Hardcore Match later in the series to commemorate the fallen legend.

Wyatt’s death was first announced in an X article by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who said: “I just got a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who informed us of the tragic news that our lifetime member of the WWE family, Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed away earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

The three-time WWE World Champion, who leaves behind his fiancée JoJo Offerman, had not competed since beating LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble in January.

Reports had indicated that he was set to return after being cleared back into the ring.

Wyatt hadn’t been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble in January in a match against LA Knight

Reports earlier this month suggested he was set to return after battling health issues.

Triple H broke the news of Wyatt’s tragic death on social media Thursday night.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid tribute online to the three-time WWE Champion

Although he was medically cleared to wrestle again, WWE had taken precautions to ensure his long-term health would be stable following the illness, which would have put his career and life at risk.

According to the report, the Florida-born star’s prospects had improved significantly and the company was in the process of developing creative plans for the former WWE Champion.

September had been slated for a potential return, but nothing was officially set in stone.

According to reports from Fightful.com, Wyatt died after suffering a heart attack, after battling health issues brought on by Covid-19 earlier this year.

Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp posted on X“I was granted permission to reveal that earlier this year, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) contracted COVID which exacerbated his heart issues. There has been a lot of positive progress towards a return and recovery.

“Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

WWE legend turned Hollywood movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to Wyatt on Thursday by posting online, “I am heartbroken at the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. I have always had immense respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. I loved his presence, his promos, his work in the ring and his connection to the @wwe universe.

“Very unique, cool and rare character, hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. I’m still losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

Funk, widely considered the father of hardcore wrestling, died a day early at the age of 79.

Wrestling star Ric Flair (left) announced his passing online on Wednesday.

“My love, my light, my strength and my mana to the Rotunda family and the Funk family during this difficult and heartbreaking time.

Funk, meanwhile, made his wrestling debut in 1965 and officially returned nearly 53 years later.

Ric Flair announced his passing this week on social media, posting, “I’ve never met a harder working guy in my entire life.

“Terry Funk was a great wrestler, an artist, incredibly fearless and a great friend!

“Rest in peace, my friend Terry Funk, knowing that no one will ever replace you in the world of professional wrestling!”