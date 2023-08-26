Michael Jordan ‘would NOT go to the wedding’ of his son Marcus, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 49 – the ex-wife of his Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie

Engagement rumors swirled around Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan

Pippen doesn’t think Michael Jordan would definitely attend their wedding

Larsa Pippen doesn’t think Michael Jordan would be around to see his son marry him, she revealed during a recent podcast appearance.

Pippen, 49, is the ex-wife of Scottie, Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate. She has been dating Jordan’s son Marcus, 17 years younger than her 32-year-old, since 2021.

There has been a lot of speculation that the couple could soon be getting engaged, which they talked about this week on ‘Venues, Rings and Other Things’.

Pippen said of the rumours: “I got 100 calls and texts – people were congratulating us and I was like, I’m so excited. But no, we’re not engaged.

Larsa Pippen opened up about her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.

Larsa, 49, doesn’t think Michael would attend a wedding between her and her son

Her ex-husband Scottie (left) is a former friend and teammate of NBA star Michael Jordan.

She went on to explain if the ultimate NBA legend, Michael, would be there if a wedding took place if he was featured on a reality TV show.

“Do you think you would get married on a reality TV show? I don’t think your parents would come, she told Marcus.

Jordan is now a private man and does not court the limelight. He recently sold his stake in the Charlotte Hornets NBA team for $3 billion and is valued at $3.5 billion.

According to Bloomberg, that makes the 60-year-old the richest basketball player in NBA history.

He opened up about his son’s relationship with Larsa while he was on vacation with his wife Yvette in France recently.

The paparazzi called to ask if Jordan approved of his son’s new relationship and he shook his head and said no.

Larsa admitted recently that things would have been awkward between Michael and his former teammate Scottie Pippen.

She said on the White Down podcast: “I’m not crazy. The relationship is probably tricky for them (Michael and Scottie).

Jordan, 60, recently sold his stake in the Charlotte Hornets for a staggering $3 billion.

“I don’t ask him (Scottie) about his personal affairs. He doesn’t ask me questions about my personal affairs. We talk about our children and that’s it.

Scottie, meanwhile, hasn’t addressed the relationship himself, but seems to have an interest in working regarding Jordan.

Pippen recently claimed in an interview that Jordan, widely regarded as the best player in NBA history, was “a horrible player” before becoming a teammate.

“I saw Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls,” Pippen said. “You saw him play, he was a horrible player.

“It was horrible to play with him, he was one-on-one, he shoots bad shots. All of a sudden we become a team and we start winning, everyone forgot who he was.

Shortly after these comments surfaced, Stephen A. Smith accused Pippen of betraying Jordan.