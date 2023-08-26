Big Brother star Skye Wheatley reveals her petite waist and surgically enhanced cleavage in a skimpy bikini as she heads to the beach

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Skye Wheatley isn’t shy about showing off her enhanced bust on social media.

And on Saturday, the 28-year-old Big Brother star turned influencer flaunted her figure as she got ready to hit the beach.

The social media star shared a series of photos on Instagram of her posing in front of the mirror in a very skimpy bikini.

Skye showed off her slim waist, toned stomach and surgically enhanced cleavage as she posed alongside her two sons Bear and Forest.

“The beach is calling,” she captioned the post.

Big Brother star Skye Wheatley revealed her petite waist and surgically enhanced cleavage in a skimpy bikini when she hit the beach on Saturday

Skye has had a litany of cosmetic procedures over the years, including lip and cheek plumping, rhinoplasty, and an infamous botched boob job.

In April, Skye also received an anti-aging treatment at the clinic to remove fine lines and wrinkles around her neck and décolletage.

The treatment, called Bio-remodeling or Profhilo, “works by injecting ultra-pure hyaluronic acid into the precise locations” and “stimulates collagen and elastin production and draws water into the deeper layers of your skin,” according to Advanced Cosmetic Medicine. .

She also recently said she wanted to go under the knife again for a possible breast reconstruction after her botched boob job in Thailand in 2015.

Skye told fans she struggled to make a decision because “surgery is actually traumatic.”

“I think I just need another appointment because I don’t think I want bigger, but I don’t know if a bigger implant will just give me more cleavage?” she said.

The social media star shared a series of photos on Instagram of her posing in the mirror in a very skimpy bikini

Skye showed off her tiny waist, toned tummy and surgically enhanced cleavage as she posed alongside her two sons Bear and Forest

‘I don’t fucking know, guys. It hurts my head and surgery is actually traumatic because I’m a stress head.”

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia about her botched boob job, Skye warned young girls not to be tempted by the promise of cheap plastic surgery abroad, saying: ‘Don’t, it’s not worth it, but stay in Australia .’

She added: “If something goes wrong, you have to pay for a new flight to fix it. Do your research. I wish I had done mine better.

“I want my old breasts back because they cost too much to fix and will be as much of a hassle as if I had them done in Australia.”