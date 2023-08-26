Zendaya and Tom Holland show off their basketball moves as they make a surprise visit to students in Oakland, the hometown of the Euphoria star

<!–

Zendaya and Tom Holland made a surprise visit Friday to play basketball with some college students in Oakland, California.

The 26-year-old actress was joined by her friend and Spider-Man co-star, 27, and non-profit organization Hoopbus to shoot some hoops with students in her hometown.

The Euphoria star – who recently revealed the real reason she’s keeping her relationship with Tom private – also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of him learning some tricks.

Hustle actor Elvin Rodriguez also shared a clip of Zendaya doing a trick shot with him on the outside lane.

The Bachelorette’s Christon Staples also joined them, sharing a video of him teaching Tom how to spin basketball.

For their healthy day, the Dune star casually presented herself in a white camisole under an oversized pinstripe button-down.

Keeping both comfort and style in mind, she also wore khaki pants and all-white sneakers.

She styled her collarbone-length dark brown bob with a voluminous blowout and opted for a minimal make-up look to show off her natural beauty.

The Uncharted alum — who she began dating after starring opposite him in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 — wore a black Oakland Roots T-shirt from Oaklandish.

He also wore dark jeans when he visited his girlfriend’s hometown with her.

Over the years, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight.

In an interview with ELLE which was published earlier this week, gave Zendaya a rare insight into their romance.

“Parts of my life, I accept, will become public,” she explained. “I can’t be no person and live my life and love the person I love.”

Balling: Hustle actor Elvin Rodriguez also shared a clip of Zendaya doing a trick shot with him on the outside lane

She then added, “But I also have control over what I want to share.

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting it be your own, but also about not being afraid to exist,” she continued.

“You can’t hide,” she said. ‘That’s no fun either. I navigate there now more than ever.’

They first got into a romantic relationship in 2017 after showing off their electric chemistry in the latest Spider-Man movies.

In September 2021, they finally confirmed their romance and made their relationship official on Instagram.