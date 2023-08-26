Eric Duprey’s death is ruled a homicide after undercover cop threw a COOLER at him as he tried to flee a drug bust in New York City

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A man who fled a drug bust on a scooter in the Bronx, New York, and crashed after an undercover cop threw a cooler at him, has had his death ruled a homicide.

Eric Duprey sold drugs to NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran, who worked undercover with the Bronx Narcotics Division, conducting a buy-and-redeem operation on Aqueduct Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Duprey, 30, quickly tried to flee on his scooter when Duran tried to stop him around 5:20 p.m.

Duran threw a cooler at him – which he had snatched from a passerby who was down the street with his family.

The deadly impact of the cooler – filled with soda cans – caused the suspect to lose control of his scooter and hit a parked Jeep.

Duran has since been suspended while police investigate his involvement in the fatal incident.

Duprey died of “blunt head injuries,” a spokesperson for the city medical examiner confirmed to the New York Post.

Duprey, a father of three, fell to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Duran was suspended early Thursday morning.

CCTV footage shows the moment the cooler hit the man on the street in the Bronx.

An image obtained by DailyMail.com showed the red cooler with a white handle that was thrown at Duprey during the drug bust.

New York Police said in a statement, “Early today, New York City Police Sgt. Erik Duran was suspended from duty without pay following a fatal incident Wednesday after- midday in the Bronx, involving a man who was trying to flee police on a motorcycle.

“The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating this incident with the assistance of the New York City Police Police Investigations Division.

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough and transparent investigation into this incident to determine the facts and take appropriate action.”

The red cooler can be seen lying on the ground on the sidewalk

A 42-year-old man, whose cooler was used during the ordeal, said new YorkailyNews: ‘(Eric) was on the bike, heading north when the cops started chasing him.

“Then he turned around and ended up on the sidewalk.

“The cop then took my cooler, which was filled with soda cans and water bottles, and hit him.”

Witnesses described a family party taking place nearby – and the children being ‘almost paralyzed by what they saw’.

They continued: “I think he died the moment he fell to the ground, as there was no movement. The cops tried to perform CPR, but it didn’t help.

José Colon, the father-in-law of the deceased, criticized the police for these acts.

He said, “Why couldn’t the policeman use equipment that he was authorized to use? Why did he hit him with a cooler? What happened to the cop’s Taser?

Duprey’s wife, Orlyanis Velez, added: “We have not received any information. I’m scared because (the police) act as if nothing has happened.

Erika Duprey Soto, her sister, said: “It’s crazy that the cop threw a cooler at her. He worked as a delivery man for Uber, Doordash. He used the same delivery scooter he was driving yesterday when he was attacked.

‘He left. I loved my brother to death.

According to public records, Constable Duran joined law enforcement in 2010 and faced 17 charges of wrongdoing during his career.

Only one, for unnecessary stoppage, was justified. Duran also made 197 arrests during his role with the NYPD.

He was suspended without pay.

Duran was reprimanded by his colleagues. According to the NYDN, a police official said, “The use of force here is not in accordance with our guidelines.

“We don’t train officers to pick up something and throw it at a suspect.”