Selena Gomez reveals the meaning of her new hit Single Soon: ‘It’s a playful anthem about feeling good about yourself’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Selena Gomez explained the meaning behind her newly released song Single Soon on Friday.

The day after releasing the catchy track, the singer, 31, took to her Instagram to share a black and white photo from the adjacent music video and also thanked her fans for their support.

In her caption, she left a short but sweet message, providing insight into the meaning of her song.

The Only Murders in the Building actress – who recently made a rare comment about her split from Justin Bieber – began: “Thanks guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!

“It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company,” she continued.

Real meaning: Selena Gomez explained the meaning behind her newly released song Single Soon on Friday, while sharing a photo for the music video

Alongside a pink heart emoji, she added, “And it’s a lot of fun to dance to too!”

The solo photo she had shared was a shot from her music video, which she dropped Thursday night.

In the scene, she was dressed in a tight-fitting and sexy mini dress as she laughed and danced with her girlfriends after the breakup.

Her many fans – of which she has about 428 million on Instagram alone – have been delighted with her musical comeback.

With Single Soon, this is her first solo track release in three years.

Many of her fans praised the song, saying it was “heartwarming” to see her so “carefree, happy and confident” after a slew of personal struggles in the past.

On August 17, she announced to fans that she would finally release some new music and revealed the release date.

She shared a carousel of images teasing the release of the music video, writing in her caption, “You guys have been asking for new music for a while.

Grateful: The day after releasing the catchy track, the singer, 31, took to her Instagram to thank her fans for their support

Flying solo: “It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company,” she told fans

New music: Single Soon is the first single from her upcoming album and her first musical release since her Spanish-language EP Revelacion – which was released in March 2021

In her inscription, she also teased an upcoming third studio album, much to the excitement of her fans.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun song I wrote a while ago that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

The track was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, and the accompanying music video was directed by Philip Andelman.

Single Soon is the lead single from her upcoming album and her first musical release since her Spanish-language EP Revelacion – which was released in March 2021.