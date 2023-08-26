Monday, August 28, 2023

Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

    10:30. nbsp; nbsp;MP Ibrahim Kanaan chairs a session of the Finance and Budget Committee

    12:00. nbsp; nbsp;Minister of Justice Henri Khoury receives, in his office at the Ministry, Algerian Ambassador Mohamed Rachid Belbaki on an acquaintance visit

    12:00. nbsp; nbsp;Deputies of the Strong Republic Bloc, the Kataeb, the Democratic Gathering, the ldquo;Renewalrdquo; and the independents, in cooperation with the Association of Lebanese Detainees in Syrian Prisons, holdnbsp;a joint press conference to launch a petition calling for the inclusion of the file of Lebanese detainees in Syrian prisons within the jurisdiction of the United Nations Independent Institution For Missing Persons in Syria

    12:45 nbsp; nbsp;Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan receives a delegation of apple growers and producers, senior exporters and specialized syndicates in all of Lebanon to discuss problems and solutions for the production and export of Lebanese apples

    20:30. nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, delivers a televised speech on occasionnbsp;of the anniversary of the second liberation

