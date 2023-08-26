Convicted drug smuggler Cocaine Cassie Sainsbury reveals dramatic weight loss as she hints at new Adelaide business venture

<!–

International drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury, nicknamed Cocaine Cassie, will launch a fitness program following her dramatic weight loss.

Sainsbury shared the new venture with a selfie showing off her toned stomach on her Instagram on Friday.

She captioned the photo “Sun-1 Cassie-0” after she suffered a sunburn.

In a separate post, Sainsbury’s said she had dropped four dress sizes in five months by sticking to her “fitness regimen”.

“Since March of this year I have managed to lose four sizes,” she wrote.

Cassie Sainsbury shared a picture of her toned stomach (above) on Friday and announced she would be launching a fitness programme.

Sainsbury’s (above) said she had dropped four dress sizes since March by sticking to her routine

“In February/March I was wearing a size 12, (I) was gaining weight due to personal and health issues. Today, I can comfortably fit into a size 6/8.

“It took a lot of work and that’s why I decided to create what I was doing into a fitness program.

“It’s called the hourglass challenge – for women who want to achieve the hourglass look. It will be published soon.’

Sainsbury’s was a bankrupt gym owner before she was arrested in Colombia in April 2017 when she was caught trying to leave the country with 5.8kg of cocaine in her luggage.

The bust shot her to international infamy and she was nicknamed “Cocaine Cassie”.

She was sentenced to six years in Colombia’s notorious El Buen Pastor prison, but only served three before being released.

The prison, located in Bogota, the Colombian capital, is notorious for its harsh conditions and overcrowding.

Sainsbury spent a further two years on parole in South America before returning to Australia last year to live in Adelaide with his wife, Tatiana.

The couple married a year ago after meeting at a Colombian nightclub.

However, Sainsbury told the Sun Herald in March, coming home was anything but easy.

Sainsbury’s earned the nickname ‘Cocaine Cassie’ when it was caught trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine (above) out of Colombia

“I’m trying to find a job and move on. I’m told quite often that I’m a murderer, that I’m quite complicit and cold and that I show no remorse,” she said.

“People can’t show their emotions because it’s a sign of weakness, so I buried the sadness and felt like I had come to a point where it was going to explode. I’m not that bad person.

She added that she unfortunately had no friends in Australia and her family life was “in pieces”.

“What struck me was that I had friends writing me letters to support me and then on social media writing bullshit about me. It is what it is,” she said.