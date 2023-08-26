Kevin Hart, 44, admits he “cried in the car” when his daughter Heaven, 18, officially left for college: “My little girl is going to college!”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kevin Hart admitted that he got emotional and “cried in the car” after his eldest daughter Heaven officially left for college and shared the special moment on Instagram on Friday.

The comedian, 44, who is temporarily confined to a wheelchair after injuring himself during an ill-advised race, uploaded an adorable family photo before saying goodbye to the 18-year-old for good.

‘I’m not crying, you’re crying…’ So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say ‘little girl’ anymore because you’ve grown into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!’ the actor wrote the caption lovingly for his 178 million followers.

Then he revealed, “God knows I am beyond proud of you and love you with everything. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My little girl is going to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Hearts.’

The image showed Kevin sitting in a wheelchair, which was partially invisible in the photo, as his loved ones posed behind the Hollywood star.

Heaven stood in the middle wearing a gray long-sleeved top and jeans, while her brothers, Hendrix, 15, and Kenzo, five, sat behind her.

Her stepmother, Eniko Hart, also wore a gray short-sleeved Celine shirt and jeans as she pouted at the camera along with the other family members.

The group appeared to take the photo in a frat house as the teen got ready to officially move in.

Kevin shares Heaven and Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart, to whom he was married from 2003 until their divorce was finalized. He later tied the knot with Eniko in 2016 and the couple welcomed Kenzo and also daughter Kaori, two.

A few months earlier, Hart was a proud dad as he celebrated his daughter’s graduation from high school and penned a heartwarming tribute to heaven along with sharing an adorable father-daughter photo.

‘It’s not about me….It’s always about them!!!!!! I am so proud of my little girl. I’m just as proud of my niece Sanny because she’s a great role model for Heav…’, he began.

“Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate… Now my little girl is going the same way… Iron sharpens iron… always has been and always will be.”

The comedian added: “We have to motivate each other and keep improving ourselves….Dream big, d**n it!!!!! Heav, you made me so proud yesterday….”

Kevin concluded with, “Doo, Zo and Ori are all watching you….You are the best big sister ever!!!!!! We all love you so much!!!!!”

Last year in February, the Ride Along actor opened up about his oldest child growing up and getting ready to leave home The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I love that she is growing up, that is my best friend, my heart. And it’s a bit emotional. I see myself realizing that the time is coming for her to leave the house, and I don’t like that,” he admitted.

The star humorously added, “I’ve been trying to manipulate her… like, ‘Maybe you need a place here in LA because the schools are just better here,’ while also revealing, ‘She’s got it. about New York.’

Kevin sends his daughter to college shortly after revealing that he is temporarily confined to a wheelchair after tearing muscles during a race with former NFL star Stevan Ridley.

Hart took to Instagram earlier this week on Wednesday to talk about his physical damage in the race against 34-year-old Ridley, who played eight seasons in the NFL — four of them alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

The Philadelphia native said the unfortunate incident came after he argued with Ridley – who also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets in his NFL career – over who was faster.

“Those who know me know I’m pretty fast,” Hart said. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there’s no way you’re going to beat me.’”

The actor and Ridley — who scored 12 touchdowns in the 2012 season — agreed to race a 40-yard dash to see who was faster, bet on it, and Hart was injured while running.

“I can’t walk…sit down,” the Die Hart star said. “I blew all my s***, ripped my gut, and ripped my captors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them.’

In the clip, Hart reluctantly admitted that his age was catching up with him physically. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age of 40 is real,” Hart said.

“To all my men and women who are 40 and older, it’s not a game – respect that age.”

“Respect that age, or that age will make you respect him. I was just forced to respect him.’ Hart said he was “in a wheelchair” because he was “trying to jump out and do some young stuff.”

He added: ‘What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing, why did I race at all? The dumbest s*** ever… must be the dumbest man in the world. It is what it is, man, this is life.’

On Thursday, he gave an update on his condition as he filmed himself in the back of a moving vehicle and candidly revealed that the horrific injury also had a negative effect on his manhood due to the swelling.

However, the comedian kept the positive spirit by humorously poking fun at close friends and celebrities who had joked about his recent injury.

At one point, Kevin flipped the phone camera to show equipment, such as a folded wheelchair, placed next to him in the car.

Ridley later reposted Kevin’s long video from Wednesday to his Instagram stories, jokingly adding the caption, “I saw @tombrady doing it at your age so I thought you had it too big, bro!”

The former pro athlete added: ‘My bad @kevinhart4real! Heal yourself and keep making us all laugh!’